HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some children took time out of their Labor Day on Monday to raise money for the family of a fallen Holyoke firefighter.

“Lemon Love for Jono” set up a shop today selling lemonade and handmade bracelets. They ended the day raising more than $1,000 for the family of Jonathan Roberts, who passed away last month.

They even got a visit from some South Hadley firefighters and they’re still taking donations online.