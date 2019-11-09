“Let’s Dance!” fundraiser kicks off Saturday to support people with disabilities

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The stars of western Massachusetts are ready to dance on Saturday for this year’s third annual “Let’s Dance!” fundraiser in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the fundraiser will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel. Attendees welcome to purchase a ticket for $70 which will provide an evening of entertainment, hor’s d’ oeuvres and a cash bar.

This event benefits Pathlight which serves people with developmental or intellectual disabilities throughout Massachusetts. The dancing segment is very similar to Dancing with the Stars, only in this case, people with disabilities will be performing.

“I am a longtime fan and supporter of Pathlight. This organization does exceptional, indispensable work on behalf of people with disabilities and their families. I share Pathlight’s belief that people with developmental disabilities should be welcomed, contributing members of their communities. When I had the chance to participate in Let’s Dance! this year, I didn’t hesitate. Then, I was paired with a fantastic team and I became even more excited for the event!” Earl Seeley, a dancer on Team Grand Central Hustlers

Mass Appeal’s Alanna Flood will be one of the judges!