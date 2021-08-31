“Let’s push forward as a nation,” Sen. Velis on Afghanistan withdrawal

In this image provided by the Department of Defense, a CH-47 Chinook from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division is loaded onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug, 28, 2021. (Department of Defense via AP)

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterans are reacting Tuesday to news that all U.S. military members are now out of the country.

22News spoke to Westfield State Sen. John Velis on Tuesday who did two tours in Afghanistan. He told 22News it was time to end the 20 year war, but he was not happy with the troop withdrawal plan. Velis also said the last two weeks have showed us in the U.S. how fortunate we are.

Senator Velis said, “I would venture to say our worst day here is far better than they’re best day over there, so it’s about time we stop all this nonsense political fighting that we have on this country. We’ve now seen what real pain looks like, now let’s push forward as a nation and lets finish in Afghanistan the way we should.”

It will now be up to the state department working with the Taliban to get any more people out.