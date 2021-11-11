Letters for veterans at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

“A lot of veterans will not tell you they have issues with it — they don’t want to spoil the Fourth of July,” says AMVETS National Commander Jan Brown. (Getty Images)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Senator John Velis will pay a visit to the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home on Thursday in honor of Veterans Day.

He will be delivering letters written by students from 13 different local schools. Velis said he has somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000 letters from students ages Pre-K through high school.

A number of western Massachusetts districts participated including Westfield, Holyoke, Agawam, and Southampton. One Agawam Middle School teacher said her students were disappointed the school had to postponed Bring a Vet to School Day so they were excited to write the letters this year.