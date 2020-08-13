LGBTQ organization condemns alleged homophobic statement by Holyoke city councilor

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A national organization that advocates for LGBTQ leaders in public office is condemning what it calls a “homophobic” statement by Holyoke City Councilor Mike Sullivan.

The Victory Fund takes issue with Sullivan accusing Mayor Alex Morse of engaging in “sexual activities with teenagers,” and is demanding a retraction:

Today LGBTQ Victory Fund, the only national organization dedicated to electing LGBTQ leaders to public office, condemned a homophobic statement released by Holyoke Councilmember Mike Sullivan that attacks openly gay mayor and Congressional candidate Alex Morse. In the statement, Sullivan repeatedly accuses Morse of “sexual activities with teenagers” despite no allegations he had relationships with people underage. Victory Fund believes the use of the word “teenagers” is meant to purposely evoke homophobic stereotypes of gay men as pedophiles. Victory Fund

You can read the full statement here.

The College Democrats at UMass Amherst accused Morse of “inappropriate behavior” with college students, saying he connected with students on Tinder and Grindr.

The Victory Fund said Sullivan’s statement is a blatant attempt to mislead voters and appeal to homophobic stereotypes about gay men as pedophiles. Sullivan is calling on Morse to resign.

Senator Julian Cyr also released a statement standing up for Morse and the LGBTQ community. Cyr stated that it takes a lot to run for public office especially when you’re LGBTQ, adding that, “vague and unsourced allegations that traffic in dangerous stereotypes have a chilling effect on the willingness of queer candidates to run and serve.” His full statement is below: