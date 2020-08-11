LGBTQ Victory Fund says sexual allegations against Alex Morse “is a disservice to voters”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – The LGBTQ Victory Fund on Monday released a statement regarding the allegations of sexual misconduct against Holyoke Mayor and congressional candidate Alex Morse.

In their statement, the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which provides campaign, fundraising, and communications support to LGBTQ candidates, said the allegations is a disservice to voters who want a progressive member of Congress, noting that, “Alex has been running for Congress for more than a year and this letter was released one week before the first debate and three weeks before the primary.”

“Alex is taking responsibility for actions that made students uncomfortable and we support the independent investigation by UMass, despite no complaints having ever been made to the university. But it is critical the media and others avoid reinforcing tired homophobic tropes or sensationalizing this story because of Alex’s sexual orientation.” LGBTQ Victory Fund

The Victory Fund added in their statement that it is clear the allegations “was timed with the political calendar and without enough time for an independent investigation to be completed.”

“Alex has been open about the fact that he has had consensual relationships with other men, including students enrolled at local universities that he has met using dating apps, and there are no allegations of non-consent or of anyone underage. The media and voters should review the allegations and determine whether a straight candidate would be held to the same scrutiny and standards.” LGBTQ Victory Fund

The University of Massachusetts in Amherst launched allegations of inappropriate behavior with college students against the 1st congressional district candidate over the weekend.

The College Democrats of Massachusetts allege that Morse had inappropriate sexual relations with college students during his time as a lecturer at UMass Amherst. Those allegations were first reported by the Massachusetts Daily Collegian which is the student-operated newspaper at UMass Amherst.

Morse is being accused of having relationships with students and sending inappropriate messages to students on social media after meeting them at events. He served as a lecturer at UMass from 2014 to 2019. Morse said he is confident that a full investigation into these matters will clear his name of any unethical conduct.

Based on the university’s policy on consensual relationships, ‘faculty are prohibited from entering into a sexual relationship with any student or post-doc.’

Alex Morse is not a current UMass employee, however, he was previously an adjunct instructor in Urban Government and Politics. The university released a statement saying they were unaware of the accusations, but are providing support for students.