LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – JGS Lifecare hosted a lunch and learn series about a common condition that can appear as a stroke and contribute to falls.

The condition is called orthostatic hypotension and doctors shared information so people can live longer and more independent lives.

Orthostatic hypotension is a condition in which your blood pressure drops quickly when you stand up from a sitting or lying position. People who experience this condition may be dizzy, feel like the room is spinning, and are more likely to experience falls.

Residents at Ruth’s House Assisted Living Center in Longmeadow learned more about this condition at a monthly lunch and learn program.

So it’s a simple test that can be done. Your loved one or the patient themselves can get a blood pressure cuff and be able to test their blood pressure when they are lying down. Stay up for about a minute and a half and recheck their blood pressure and heart rate and see if there’s a big change in those two readings. If there is a big change, that can be easily presented to their primary care for treatment. Dr. May Awkal Matisewski Primary Care Geriatrician at Ruth’s House

The doctor said most of her patients have this condition and while it’s simple to diagnose, treatment can be easy as well and important in preventing serious injuries due to falls.

There are many ways to treat this condition from increasing fluid intake to adding or even adjusting medication.