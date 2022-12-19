WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Lia Toyota of Wilbraham will be donating $5,000 to the Salvation Army and will be collecting coats through the holiday season.

Lia Toyota will present a check on Monday at 1:30 pm at Lia Toyota on Boston Road, according to a news release from Lia Toyota. The money will be used for the Salvation Army’s annual Coats for Kids Drive.

Salvation Army is dedicated to Doing the Best and serves Springfield through various programs and services, whether it is a shelter for a displaced family or a warm cup of coffee. Since 1886, Salvation Army has provided social and spiritual services to communities.

“Engaging with and giving back to our community is very important to us. We are honored and humbled to be giving back to such an incredible organization” says General Manager John Kupec.

Lia Toyota at the Wilbraham location is one of four family-owned Toyota dealerships within the Lia Auto Group. Lia Toyota in Wilbraham employs approximately 45 local residents for their sales, service, and parts departments.