Lia Toyota donates $5K to Shriners Hospital in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Since 1925, the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Springfield has provided care for children from all over the globe, free of charge.

The financial gifts that the Shriner’s good work has generated is a big reason the children’s hospital can keep going, providing that free care.

On Thursday afternoon, Lia Toyota of Northampton gave Shriner’s Hospital a gift of $5,000.

“Our business model of care, regardless of ability to pay, is made possible by these very generous gifts we get from tens of thousands of people and businesses locally,” said Lee Kirk, Executive Director of the Springfield Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Dozens of Shriners from throughout New England attended the gift-giving ceremony. The children’s hospitals across the country are the philanthropy of the shiners organization