Lia Toyota of Wilbraham donates to Baystate Children’s Hospital

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Lia Toyota of Wilbraham donated $15,000 to the 20th Annual Radiothon for Baystate Children’s Hospital.

For every test drive taken at Lia Toyota of Wilbraham they would donate $25 through the end of March. The total raised was $15,000 which equals 600 test drives. A check presentation was held Thursday at Lia Toyota of Wilbraham located at 2145 Boston Road.

“We are so proud and humbled to be contributing toward fundraising efforts for this exceptional children’s hospital”, said Michael Lia, Co-Owner, Lia Auto Group.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Lia Toyota of Wilbraham, Baystate Children’s Hospital provides primary and advanced medical care to babies, children, and adolescents and their families.

The Lia Auto Group includes four family-owned Toyota dealerships, the Wilbraham location employs 55 local residents and and is open six days a week