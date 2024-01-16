WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – After months of renovations, Lia Toyota in Wilbraham will hold a grand reopening Tuesday for their dealership on Boston Road.

Renovations to the dealership include an expansion of their service department with 16 service bays, an expanded waiting area and their newly designed showroom.

In celebration of its grand reopening, Lia Toyota will also be presenting a $15,000 donation to Baystate Children’s Hospital for the 7th year in a row. The money will go towards the 23rd annual WMAS Radiothon on March 5th and 6th to help raise money for the Baystate Children’s Hospital.

“We love our partnership with Baystate Hospital, we look forward to the Radiothon and take pride in supporting this amazing organization each year not only with a donation but with our time as we have volunteers who participate as well. It’s an important part of our company’s mission and vision to get involved and stay involved in the community, said Michael Lia, Co-Owner of Lia Auto Group.

Lia Toyota employs approximately 55 residents in their sales, services, and sales departments and is open six days a week.