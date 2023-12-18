EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – In a philanthropic gesture, the Liberty Bank Foundation has granted $5,000 to a couple of local charities.
Liberty Bank Foundation has awarded The East Longmeadow Food Pantry and Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity $5,000 each to help mark the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Bank’s first-ever branch in Massachusetts.
The new location opened in November at 94 Shaker Road. The President & CEO of Liberty Bank told 22News, These funds will help these organizations serve their communities for years to come, especially during this holiday season.
