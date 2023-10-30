SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Liberty Bank is thrilled to announce its commitment to making a difference in the community by hosting a clothing drive throughout the month of November.

This drive aims to support two vital organizations, Suit Up Springfield and Dress for Success, dedicated to helping individuals in Springfield achieve success in the workplace.

For the entire month of November, Liberty Bank encourages individuals to donate their business attire at various collection points across downtown Springfield.

Drop-off locations include:

Monarch Place, 1414 Main Street (security station on the first floor)

Palazzo, 1350 Main Street

Nosh, 1341 Main Street

Springfield Business Improvement District, 1331 Main Street

Tower Square, 1500 Main Street

AM Lithography Corporation has kindly provided collection boxes for the clothing drive, and the Springfield Business Improvement District will be facilitating the collection and delivery of these donations.

Suit Up Springfield is seeking donations of suits, shirts, ties, shoes, and outer coats, while Dress for Success is accepting dresses, suits, skirts, pants, shoes, outerwear, and jewelry.

Donations will be accepted from November 1 through November 30, with collection points open from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.