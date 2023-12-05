EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A new bank in East Longmeadow opened on Tuesday making it the first branch in Massachusetts.

Liberty Bank held its ribbon cutting Tuesday morning at its new location at 94 Shaker Road in East Longmeadow.

This opening follows their commercial loan production office opening at One Monarch Place in Springfield this past September.

Liberty Bank was established in 1825 and is the oldest and largest independent mutual bank in the country, according to its website. The bank has 56 banking offices across Connecticut and one in Massachusetts and offers consumer and commercial banking, cash management, home mortgages, business loans, insurance, and investment services.