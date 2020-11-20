Liberty of Springfield now open for recreational marijuana sales

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – “Liberty” is now open for recreational marijuana sales in Springfield. Liberty is part of Holistic Industries, one of the largest and fastest growing private multi-state operators in the country.

Holistic has been working in partnership with American International College over the past few years to establish a footprint in the Springfield area, with the goal of catering to cannabis users in Western Massachusetts.

Ella Waggie of Holistic Industries told 22News, “Between the customer service and the variety of products that we have I think we set ourselves apart from others. As you can see we have an incredibly beautiful store here. We care about bringing the outside in, we want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable, we pride ourselves on our training we have extremely knowledgeable wellness guides and they’re really going to be able to help find something that fits your needs.”

The new dispensary will be open seven days a week, from 10 in the morning until 8 at night.