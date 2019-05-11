Liberty Street in Springfield reopened after two-car accident

by: Dominique Corveddu

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A late night accident blocked off a part of Liberty Street in Springfield Friday night.

Springfield Fire Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News two cars collided near 893 Liberty street sometime before 11 p.m. No one was hurt during the accident.

When our 22News crews got there, part of Liberty Street was closed while crews worked to clean up the area. The road has since reopened. 

No word on what led up to that accident.

