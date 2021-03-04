Libraries to decide which Dr. Seuss books will remain on shelves

CORAL GABLES, FL – JULY 28: Dr. Seuss’ never-before-published book, “What Pet Should I Get?” is seen on display on the day it is released for sale at the Books and Books store on July 28, 2015 in Coral Gables, United States. The manuscript by the author Theodor Geisel is reported to have been written in the 1950s or 1960s and stashed away in his office until his widow found it in 2013. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After Dr. Seuss Enterprises decided to stop the publication of six of Doctor Seuss’ books because they contain racial imagery, libraries are trying to figure out where the books will go.

“Dr. Seuss’ books should remain in the collection because we try to follow the American Library Association guidelines to not censor materials,” said Guy McLain, the executive director of the Westfield Athenaeum.

He agrees with the decision for Doctor Seuss Enterprises to stop publishing the books. Now, the library is taking a look at how they will be displayed.

“Should they be in the children’s room or should they be restricted? Maybe go to the adult’s section,” he told 22News.

The controversy sparking a conversation across the country. The director of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom said this decision by Dr. Seuss Enterprises can be seen as a way for adults to think critically about Seuss books.”

When it comes to taking books on and off the shelves, this is not only a conversation about Dr. Seuss’s books but a number of other books as well.

“This is something that is a very difficult process, reviewing books from the past. We try to base our selections on what the public wants and sometimes some of that material might be controversial,” said McLain.

McLain also said there are no plans to move the rest of Seuss’s works, like The Cat in the Hat and The Lorax.