SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno was joined by Congressman Neal where members of the Library Commission announced the new façade lighting.

The Springfield Central Library has installed lighting on State Street to not only illuminate the historic 110-year-old building but to also increase safety on State street.

22News spoke to Mayor Domenic Sarno about this evening’s lighting ceremony.

“To be able to highlight this we did a lot of façade work here also but the vibrancy and when you have things that are lit up but it also brings a sense of public safety,” Mayor Sarno said.

Mayor Sarno also added that his administration is working on installing more lighting and traffic improvements to this street to increase safety.