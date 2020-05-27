1  of  2
Breaking News
Body of missing Colrain woman found in Connecticut River Passenger killed, driver injured in single-car crash in Charlemont
1  of  2
Watch Live
2PM: Diocese of Springfield announces creation of 10-person task force in response to sexual abuse allegations SpaceX, NASA Launch U.S. Astronauts To International Space Station

Library in Westfield offering materials to go

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
books_610386

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Athenaeum is offering library materials to go starting Wednesday. 

According to Kate Deviny, Director or Westfield Athenaeum, residents can order library books, DVDs, puzzles, or games by calling 413-568-7833 ext 1, emailing itemrequests@westath.org or visiting their website.

Deviny said the materials have been quarantined for 4 days before being checked in and put on the shelf. The library has also followed every state guideline for keeping the materials and staff safe.

Visitors can order up to eight items per card once a week from the library shelves and can make an appointment to pick up the items at the West Entrance. 

The pick-up is no-contact and you will be called a day before your pickup time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today