Library in Westfield offering materials to go

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Athenaeum is offering library materials to go starting Wednesday.

According to Kate Deviny, Director or Westfield Athenaeum, residents can order library books, DVDs, puzzles, or games by calling 413-568-7833 ext 1, emailing itemrequests@westath.org or visiting their website.

Deviny said the materials have been quarantined for 4 days before being checked in and put on the shelf. The library has also followed every state guideline for keeping the materials and staff safe.

Visitors can order up to eight items per card once a week from the library shelves and can make an appointment to pick up the items at the West Entrance.

The pick-up is no-contact and you will be called a day before your pickup time.