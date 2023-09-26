HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll will be in western Massachusetts later Tuesday morning.

Driscoll will be in Holyoke to chair a meeting of the STEM Advisory Council.

The council brings together experts from the public and private sectors in order to improve science, technology, engineering, and math education in our state.

Driscoll will be in Holyoke at 9:30 a.m. at the Massachusetts Green High Performance Computing Center.

According to Mass.gov, The STEM Advisory Council serves as the central coordinating entity to bring together the participants from state agencies, the legislature, and members of the public and private sectors involved with STEM planning and programming.

Their three priorities for STEM education in Massachusetts include:

STEM skills for all through applied learning.

Guided pathways to college, careers, and lifelong learning.

Alignment to economic & workforce development through employer partnerships.