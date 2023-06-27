CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts Kim Driscoll will be delivering the keynote address at Elms College’s 6th annual Executive Leadership Breakfast on Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Elms College, the Executive Leadership Breakfast is an annual event that features discussions by the region’s leaders on topics of relevance to area businesses and the economy of western Massachusetts.

Some of the prior keynote speakers for the breakfast include:

Richard Neal, U.S. Congressman

Mark A. Keroack, MD, MPH, president of Baystate Health

Dennis Duquette, head of community responsibility at MassMutual and president of the MassMutual Foundation

Regina Noonan Hitchery ‘71, former vice president of human resources at Alcoa

Jay Ash, president & CEO of Massachusetts Competitive Partnership

The breakfast begins at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday in the Mary Dooley College Center at Elms College.

Driscoll is the 73rd Lieutenant Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and was sworn in on January 5, joining Governor Maura Healey in a historic series of firsts. Governor Healey is the first woman and the first openly LGBTQ person elected Governor of Massachusetts, and Healey and Driscoll are the first all-women executive team to lead Massachusetts.

“The entire Elms College community and I are excited to welcome Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll to Elms and hear her remarks on how the new administration can help the western Massachusetts economy move forward,” said Harry E. Dumay, Ph.D., MBA, president of Elms College.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to address local leaders at the Elms College Leadership Breakfast. Governor Healey and I are committed to making Massachusetts more affordable, competitive, and equitable – and I look forward to detailing that vision and how we’re bringing business leaders to the table. Together, we will move Massachusetts forward and deliver results for every region of our state, including Western Mass,” said Driscoll.