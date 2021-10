CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lieutenant Governor Polito will attend events in western Massachusetts as part of STEM week.

Lt. Governor Polito is scheduled to visit Chicopee Comprehensive High School at 2:30 p.m. to tour their advanced manufacturing shop, which was built with support from the Skills Capital Grant Program.

Later, she’ll tour the Dr. Nettie Maria Stevens Science and Innovation Center at Westfield State University at 3:30 p.m.