Life Flight assists driver in Sturbridge motor vehicle crash

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass Medical Center Life Flight was called to take a driver to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash in Sturbridge Wednesday.
According to the Sturbridge Police Department, at around 3:56 p.m. crews were called to a report of a car off the road on Leno Road. The driver was trapped in the vehicle with head and chest trauma. Fire crews from Sturbridge, Charlton, and Holland were called to assist.
The Charlton Fire Department was then requested for mutual aid to the town of Holland to assist with the Life Flight landing zone, according to the Holland Fire Department.
Police from Brookfield, East Brookfield Police, Warren, as well as the Massachusetts State Police were called to assist as numerous 911 calls in the Sturbridge area occurred during the Leno Road crash. According to Sturbridge Police Chief Dessert, the crews were called to the following incidents:
- 3:37 PM- Sturbridge Ambulance to the Town of Wales for a M/C vs School bus crash.
- 3:55 PM – Intoxicated male party that reporting party wanted removed from the property. This call turned into an intoxicated party in and out of consciousness. Sturbridge Ambulance and Police not available due to other ongoing emergency calls- East Brookfield Police and Brookfield Police along with West Brookfield Ambulance respond to assist.
- 3:56 PM- 911 call reporting car off the road on Leno Rd. Sturbridge Police respond and turns out operator was trapped in vehicle with trauma to the head and chest. Sturbridge FD, Charlton FD, Holland FD and Life Flight requested for this call. Emergency responders were tied up here for a significant amount of time.
- 4:49 PM- Sturbridge Police midnight officers called in early to assist with calls. 4:59 PM- Domestic Dispute- No Sturbridge Police Available as they were tied up at the crash. Mutual aid responded from Warren, Brookfield and MSP Brookfield. Members of Sturbridge Police arrived upon clearing crash on Leno Rd. One arrest made for Domestic A&B by Sturbridge Police, party transported to station for booking.
- 5:11 PM- Domestic Dispute- Brookfield Police, MSP Brookfield and Warren Police respond to this domestic from the previous domestic. Midnight Sturbridge Officers respond as soon as they are ready and subsequently place subject under arrest for Domestic A&B. That party is transported to the Sturbridge Police for booking.
- 5:55 PM- Child Custody issue- Sturbridge Police Respond. No further action.
- 6:37 PM- Domestic Dispute- Sturbridge Police Respond to the Pilot and place subject in custody for Domestic A&B, Strangulation and threatening. Subject transported to the Sturbridge Police Department for booking.
- 6:37 PM- Fire response for odor of gas in a house.