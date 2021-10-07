Life Flight assists driver in Sturbridge motor vehicle crash

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass Medical Center Life Flight was called to take a driver to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash in Sturbridge Wednesday.

According to the Sturbridge Police Department, at around 3:56 p.m. crews were called to a report of a car off the road on Leno Road. The driver was trapped in the vehicle with head and chest trauma. Fire crews from Sturbridge, Charlton, and Holland were called to assist.

The Charlton Fire Department was then requested for mutual aid to the town of Holland to assist with the Life Flight landing zone, according to the Holland Fire Department.

Police from Brookfield, East Brookfield Police, Warren, as well as the Massachusetts State Police were called to assist as numerous 911 calls in the Sturbridge area occurred during the Leno Road crash. According to Sturbridge Police Chief Dessert, the crews were called to the following incidents: