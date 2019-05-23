Life is sacred in all stages from the womb to the tomb, Springfield bishop says

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Even though no abortion laws have changed in Massachusetts, people are still reacting very strongly to recent abortion laws in other states.

There have been demonstrations across the country since Alabama passed the country’s most restrictive abortion ban last week. On Tuesday, hundreds gathered in Pulaski Park in Northampton to protest Alabama’s abortion ban. But the Alabama ban does have some support in western Massachusetts.

Springfield Bishop Mitchell Rozanski told 22News the law is in line with Catholic teachings.

“As Catholics, we believe that life is sacred in all of its stages from the womb to the tomb so we’re very much aware as a church of different laws that are being passed,” Rozanski said.

In Massachusetts, the state legislature is considering a new bill called the “Roe Act,” which would “remove obstacles and expand abortion access.”

NARAL Pro-Choice Massachusetts is the leading pro-choice advocacy organization in the state. They issued a statement saying:

Not only must we anticipate and prepare for Roe to fall, we must also proactively protect and expand reproductive freedom and assert its importance as a cornerstone of gender equality.

Tuesday night’s protest in Pulaski Park in Northampton was one of several demonstrations that took across the state, including one inside the Massachusetts statehouse.

Governors in Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Ohio recently approved bills to criminalize abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.