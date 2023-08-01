CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s an ideal time to get outside and onto the water for activities, like boating and swimming.

Before hitting the water, it’s important to familiarize yourself with life jacket requirements, including type and size. You’ll want to make sure your vest is Coastguard approved, and choose the type based on what activity you’re doing.

There are five types of personal flotation devices;

Type I – Greatest buoyancy (over 20 pounds), they’re bulky but meant to turn an unconscious person around in an emergency

Type II – Also turns an unconscious person around; lighter

Type III – Most common for kayakers/canoers; meant for imminent rescue of a conscious person

Type IV – Designed to be thrown to someone in an emergency

Type V – Special-use PFDs

22News stopped by Sam’s Outdoor Outfitter’s in Hadley, to learn about additional factors to consider when choosing a life-jacket. “It mainly goes by t-shirt size, so that’s kind of a good way to start,” said one worker. “There’s also chest-size measurements inside you can go by and you want to make sure that the weight limit is correct for you.”

State law requires that all canoeists and kayakers wear a life jacket while on the water from September 15 through May 15.

Children under the age of 12, personal water craft users & jet skiers must wear a life jacket too, so once you pick the right fit, make sure to actually wear it! It can save your life.