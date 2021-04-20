Lifeguard training begins in Springfield

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Cross Lifeguard Training Course by the City of Springfield’s Aquatics Department begins Tuesday.

The course is being conducted at Milton Bradley Elementary School located on 22 Mulberry Street and pre-registration was required because space is limited. Participants must be at least 15 years old and the course runs from April 20 to April 23.

According to a news release sent to 22News, an in-pool test will be given to all participants and based on the results of the swim test, participants who pass will continue on to the full course.

The cost for the program is $175.00 per person for city residents and $225.00 for non-city residents.

