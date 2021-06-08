Lifeguards to help monitor Pouliot pool in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts faces a possible lifeguard shortage this summer which may impact beaches and swimming pools from Cape Cod to the Berkshires.

The pandemic has only added to the woes of recruiting enough lifeguards, its become a national problem. But not in Holyoke where a strong relationship exists between the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and the Boys and Girls Club.

“Because of the Girls and Boys Club, we offer our own training classes. We use the Boys Club pool, we have a certified instructor.” Theresa

Because of the park’s department affiliation with the Boys and Girls Club, they’ll have enough lifeguards to also provide evening programs for the city’s population of senior citizens.

“We’ll be offering our service from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the pool and we’ll have lifeguards as well.” Maureen

It’ll happen at at the recently renovated Pouliot pool. The swimming season could begin as early as next week with adequate lifeguard protection for the full summer season.