Lifting COVID-era restrictions could mean good news for the Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E is slated for September 17th, and thanks to the latest step in the states’ reopening plan, it looks more likely that the fair will happen.

Effective May 29th additional Phase 4, Step 2 industries will be able to open, including street festivals, parades and agricultural festivals, at 50% of their previous capacity.

A spokesperson with the Eastern States Exposition told 22news in part: “We are elated and encouraged by the new guidelines announced by Gov. Baker today and we continue to move forward in our planning for The Big E.”

Mayor Will Reichelt of West Springfield told 22News, “We’ve had conversations internally about what it will look like what capacity limitations there will be. And we were really waiting to see what the state was going to do…so the state moving towards looking at a full reopening by August first is big for them because its a month later.”

organizers will also closely work with the Town of West Springfield and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as they prepare a comprehensive safety plan for the fair, and adapt to protocols currently in place for their year-round shows.