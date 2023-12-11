WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In a testament to their commitment to community welfare, LiftTruck Parts & Service, Inc., a respected family-owned business based in West Springfield, has made a significant contribution to The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

Celebrating 25 years of providing cost-effective forklift sales, rentals, parts, and services, LiftTruck has woven philanthropy into its fabric. Throughout this milestone year, the company has chosen to support various non-profit organizations, embodying their dedication to community welfare.

In a recent act of kindness, the LiftTruck team visited the new Food Bank of Western Massachusetts Distribution Center, armed not just with goodwill but with an electric pallet jack loaded with essential food items. This contribution is poised to aid the Food Bank in its mission to assist an average of 96,000 individuals every month, a number expected to rise.

LiftTruck Parts & Service, Inc. donates an electric pallet jack of food to The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. Food Bank Team Members accept donation from Mike Henderson – Food Bank Facility Manager, Tony Sotoloto – LiftTruck Sales, Jillian Henderson – Food Bank Site Manager, Paul Quiterio– LiftTruck Trucking. (Photo courtesy of LiftTruck Parts & Service, Inc.)

Andrew Morehouse, Executive Director at The Food Bank, recently shared an encounter, “One woman I met recently at Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry in Chicopee explained to me she was there for the first time because she just couldn’t make ends meet given the high cost of living due to inflation. She needed a bag of groceries to feed her children that week.” LiftTruck, recognizing the urgency of such needs, is honored to contribute to supporting neighbors facing food insecurity.

Mario Sotolotto, LiftTruck Co-Vice President, emphasized the familial ethos that underpins their philanthropic initiatives, stating, “Family is engrained in everything we do. Myself, my sister, and my father could never imagine any family not having enough food, and we will continue to work hard to do our part, as well as to remind others how an investment of time, treasure, and talent is key to fighting food insecurity.”