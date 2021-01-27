Light, fluffy snow in Hampden County after Tuesday’s storm

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County is seeing mainly some very light fluffy snow Wednesday morning.

22News Storm Team Meterologigst Adam Strzempko took a measurement in Chicopee and is seeing about three inches of light fluffy snow on the ground.

The snow started Tuesday afternoon and picked up in intensity during the afternoon and into Tuesday evening making for some slippery driving conditions. The snow did become much lighter overnight.

Most main roads are in good condition Wednesday morning but some of the secondary roads still have a coating of snow on them and are slippery so give yourself some extra time on the roads and take it slow.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today