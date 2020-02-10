Breaking News
Residents evacuated after Holyoke apartment roof partially collapses
Light snow changing to rain Monday morning

Hampden County

(WWLP) – A wintry mix of snow changing to rain has at least coated the ground in white this morning. Gradually we’ll change snow over to rain as temperatures warm well above freezing today.

Give yourself extra time to brush off your car and drive on snow-covered roads during the morning commute. While most of us will only end up with a coating of snow, our highest hills could pick up a few inches.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Noon for Berkshire County, western Hampshire, and western Franklin Counties. Areas above 1000ft in these areas could end up with a few inches of snow

By noon all of western Massachusetts will have switched over to rain showers that will be on and off through the early evening.

