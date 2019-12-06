Light up a Life ceremony held at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A very special ceremony was held at the Holyoke Mall on Thursday.

It was the annual “Light Up a Life” Memorial celebration sponsored by the Holyoke VNA Hospice Life Care. Every year, a memorial tree at the mall serves as a remembrance of loved ones.

Family members can purchase a star with the name of a loved one that goes on the tree.

The money raised supports the hospice program. One nurse, whose mother was in hospice, says that can mean so much to families.

Suzanne Picard told 22News, “They take care of the entire patient, the physical, emotional needs of the person as well as the family, I know what that’s like that first hand.”

22News morning Anchor Rich Tettemer again served as emcee for the Light up a Life ceremony.