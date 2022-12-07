HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a two-year Pandemic related interruption, the Holyoke VNA and Hospice Life Care resumed its Light Up a Life Community Memorial Service at the Holyoke Mall.

The choir sang, 22News anchor Rich Tettemer again MC’ed the event as he has for so many years, and the Christmas tree was again covered with reminders of how Hospice care has helped so many men and women live out their final days with dignity.

Jennifer Martin, the Director of Operations at the Holyoke VNA and Hospice Life Care said “There are 382 stars hanging from the tree right now, and back in the office we have another 50 ready to go all the way through Christmas Eve.”

Supporters are especially gratified by the response from the families of loved ones who’ve received loving care from Hospice, and who rallied behind the renewal of this celebration of life.