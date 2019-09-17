“Light up Palmer” aims to raise money with early holiday decorations

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas decorations in September are attracting attention in downtown Palmer.

The “Light up Palmer” committee installed the two-holiday decorations near the corner of Main and Thorndike streets to call attention to the lack of Christmas lights downtown for almost 20 years.

The committee’s goal is to raise enough money to install these decorative wreaths on every light pole in downtown Palmer.

“In addition, we have a small park and we’re going to continue a through a townwide decorating contest, that will include the villages,” said Chris Smith, a member of the committee.

“Light up Palmer” hopes to enlist financial support from businesses and individuals for the Christmas season wreaths on more than 50 light poles in the downtown area.