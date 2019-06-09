Light Up The Blue honors fallen officers with 25-mile bike ride

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Hundreds of people paid tribute to the Springfield Police Department’s Fallen Officers for the first ever Light up The Blue event in Springfield Sunday.

The Light Up The Blue event is a 25-mile bike ride through the city of Springfield and also a 5K walk to raise money for Springfield Police Department’s fallen officers.

This is the first year the event was held.

“We are here today to honor the fallen officers of Springfield with the light up the blue ride, Maria Sciciliano of the Springfield Police put it on. It’s a great day for it we are going to have a great time,” Timothy Morrow of Wilbraham said.

The event raised thousands of dollars on Sunday and all of the proceeds will go towards the Springfield Police Department’s Fallen Officer Memorial Fund.

“We just want to make it a little bigger we want to have people, unfortunately, see it and say wow because it’s kind of a tough situation about who’s on that wall. This is what it’s all about it’s about who’s on that wall,” Maria Sciciliano Springfield Detective and the Organizer of Light up the Blue said.

Sunday was all about honoring those who died in the line of duty. Bike riders stopped at the grave of fallen Springfield Police Officer Kevin Ambrose for a brief ceremony.

This week marks 7 years since officer Ambrose was killed in the line of duty.