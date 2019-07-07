Lightning strike causes house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – And another lightning strike caused a fire in Springfield.

The Springfield Fire department was called to 155 Pineywoods Avenue for a report of a house fire Saturday evening.

When crews arrived they found fire venting from the roof and heavy fire conditions in the attic.

The fire was extinguished quickly and no injuries were reported.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

Two adults and their three children are being assisted by the Red Cross.