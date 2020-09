SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A lightning strike is the cause for a fire Thursday morning in Springfield’s Pine Point neighborhood.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte told 22News a bolt of lightning struck a couch that was outside a garage at 222 Rosewell Street at around 3:30 A.M.

Piemonte said the fire spread to the garage, but did not spread to the nearby home.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.