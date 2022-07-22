FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark, an operating room specialist assigned to the 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Company, 3rd Medical Command, has died to injuries from the lightning strike that injured 9 others during a training exercise.

Clark, 41, a native of Springfield, Massachusetts served in the Army and U.S. Army Reserve for over 22 years, deploying four times in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Eight other soldiers sustained injuries from the lightning strike, seven remain in good condition and one has been released. Another soldier from the medical unit was also involved in the training exercise and sustained injuries from the lightning strike. That soldier remains in good condition as well. The medical training was taking place in Area 26 when the lightning struck.

“The 933rd FRSD family is devastated by the loss of our brother, Sgt. 1st Class Michael Clark. Sgt. 1st Clark was a loving husband, father, and a Patriot who deeply loved our country. His leadership, knowledge, experience, and love for his fellow Soldiers was immeasurable. Sgt. 1st Clark’s smile and laughter were infectious and always brought joy to everyone around him. Words will never be able to describe how much he will be missed, but his influence on our unit and Soldiers will remain forever. This especially hurts because not only was Sgt. 1st Clark one of my Soldiers, but he was my friend and brother. Our prayers are with his family.” Maj. Stephen W. Rhinehart, commander, 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Company

Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of U.S. Army Reserve Command said, “We extend our sincere sympathies to Sgt.1st Class Clark’s unit and his family during this difficult time. People are our most important asset. Sgt. 1st Class Clark was a valuable member of our Army Reserve team and we are all deeply saddened by his loss.”

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Clark received the following awards:

Bronze Star Medal

Meritorious Service Medal

Army Commendation Medal 4th Award

Army Achievement Medal 3rd Award

Army Good Conduct Medal

Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal

National Defense Service Medal

Global War On Terrorism Expeditionary Medal

Global War On Terrorism Service Medal

Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star

Army Service Ribbon

Non-Commissioned Officer Development Ribbon

Overseas Service Ribbon 3rd Award

Combat Medical Badge

Combat Action Badge

German Marksmanship Badge (In Gold)

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our brother, Sergeant First Class Michael Clark. Michael was well known throughout the Army Medical and Special Forces communities for his Soldier skills and professional demeanor. His loss is being felt around the globe. The 3rd Medical Command Deployment Support send its deepest sympathies to Sergeant First Class Clark’s wife, children and loved ones. This is a difficult time and I send my love and unwavering support.” Major General, US Army Reserve Commanding General, Joe D. Robinson

Governor Brian Kemp tweeted, “Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the family of this soldier and for those hurt by this unfortunate lightning strike. As we hope for their recovery, we ask our fellow Georgians to join us in mourning the loss of their fellow servicemember”.

Representative Rick Allen also tweeted saying, ” We are praying for those injured in the lightning strike at Fort Gordon yesterday. This is a heartbreaking story and our hearts are with the victims and their families.

UPDATE, 7:04 P.M. July 21st – According to Fort Gordon authorities, one of the soldiers injured in the lightning strike has died.

Authorities say that the solider succumbed to their injuries and no name will be released at this time until the next of kin have been notified.

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – Fort Gordon officials reporting a lightning strike hitting the army post injuring several soldiers.

According to the Fort Gordon Range Control, 10 soldiers sustained injuries associated with a lightning strike at one of the training areas.

Authorities say it happened around 11:10 A.M.

According to authorities, the Fort Gordon’s Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene immediately.

Fort Gordon officials say that the extent of injuries sustained is currently unknown.