Lightning struck 2 Ludlow homes; caused fire on Winsor St.

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Lightning struck two homes in Ludlow early Thursday morning, causing a fire in one of those houses.

A section of Winsor Street had to be blocked-off while firefighters worked to put out the fire at 279 Winsor Street. Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease told 22News that home had been struck by lightning shortly before 3:00 A.M.

The fire caused damage to the home’s second floor, and the two residents will be staying with relatives for the time being, Pease said. No injuries were reported.

At around the same time, a second home in Ludlow was also struck by lightning. Chief Pease told 22News the strike on Allison Lane caused damage to the house’s roof, but did not spark a fire.

Firefighters from the Westover, Belchertown, and Wilbraham fire departments were called-in to help Ludlow firefighters as they dealt with the two situations.