“Lights On Art and Culture” highlights businesses downtown Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New businesses have started to open their doors in downtown Chicopee.

Many of them with help from the Chamber of Commerce. Using one of their accelerator shop spaces, or in the case of Goodworks Coffee House, a community development block grant.

“Before opening the coffee shop, I wanted to still have that social component to our coffee shop, that’s why we called it Goodworks,” owner Victor Narvaez told 22News.

And Narvaez, who worked for the Department of Children and Families before Goodworks opened its doors, was able to combine two of his passions at Chicopee’s “Lights On Art and Culture” event. Shops and businesses in Chicopee stay open late, many showcasing the work of local artists.

“Displaying kids who are in foster care, their artwork, and the story of where they come from,” Narvaez said. “They are in foster homes waiting to be adopted, so we wanted to be a part of that.”

Narvaez told 22News the artists are all kids waiting to be adopted. He said he hopes the pictures can spark something in their customers.

“It is awesome that it can be displayed in public places cause here in the coffee shop we get so many different people from so many different places. These pictures can spark up a conversation, can spark up an interest. And we do want to be a part of that,” Narvaez continued.

According to Leandra Rivera just a few doors down at Studio L, the people that come for the coffee, stop in for some shopping.

“The foot traffic from Goodworks definitely helps my business thrive as well,” she told 22News.

Rivera said with events like Lights On Art and Culture the Chamber of Commerce, cultural council, and business owners can work together to draw more people in.

“The people of the community coming together, and with the Chamber of Commerce and the cultural committee, it allows us all to create a community, but also let people know what we have to offer,” she said.

Rivera added, ” Also just spark up more entrepreneurs to start-up businesses and bring more people to the community.”

Since 2018, the Lights On Art and Culture gatherings have become a quarterly event.