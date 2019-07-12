Linda O’Connell kickoffs mayoral campaign in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another candidate is running for mayor of Springfield.

Linda O’Connell, a Springfield native, held a kickoff party for her campaign Thursday night at the VFW in Forest Park. O’Connell founded the Valley Advocate, served as co-president of the League of Women Voters, and was a champion of the state law banning discrimination against pregnant workers.

O’Connell acknowledged challenging an incumbent mayor like Domenic Sarno can be difficult, but she said Springfield residents deserve choices, and to feel like their government is working for them. She said addressing ongoing issues in the police department would be a major part of her campaign.

“It is time to get in front of that,” O’Connell told 22News. “It is time to look at how we can prevent it, as opposed to how we deal with it after it has happened. It costs far too much in human terms, and in financial terms.”

According to the Springfield Board of Elections, Yolanda Cancel, a community organizer and Jeffery Donnelly, an author – are also formally running for Springfield mayor.

That brings to the field of candidates to four — so a preliminary election is required — and will take place on September 10.