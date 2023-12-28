SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A longtime community leader in Springfield is being remembered after her death on Christmas Day.

Linda Yarber, the former president of the Indian Orchard Citizens Council, was known for her advocacy on behalf of the neighborhood’s residents and businesses. In a statement sent to 22News, Mayor Domenic Sarno called Yarber a friend, who always had her community’s interests at heart.

Sarno’s full statement is below:

“So very sorry to hear about my friend and Indian Orchard Citizen’s Council stalwart Linda Yarber’s passing on Christmas Day. My sympathy, thoughts, prayers and encouragement go out to her sons Keenan, Keeno, family and friends, especially Mrs. Patricia ‘Pat’ Voisine and Mr. Gennaro Daniele. Even with her health challenges Linda never wavered when it came to advocating for the residents and business community of our Indian Orchard area. Linda and I go back to my days in District Attorney Bill Bennett’s Office back in the mid 1990’s, as we helped to assist court involved youths in the Indian Orchard area towards a better path in life. Always with community at heart, Linda your legacy will live on. May God now rest your soul my friend.”