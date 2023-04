WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Line painting on Boston Road (Route 20) in Wilbraham will continue Thursday and Friday, which could lead to traffic delays during the daytime hours.

According to Wilbraham Police, the work is taking place between Interskate 91 (2043 Boston Rd.) and Wilbraham Tire (2694 Boston Rd.) between the hours of 7:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.

Drivers are being told to expect delays and be careful not to drive into the wet paint.