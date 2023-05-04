SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A major milestone Thursday evening for a western Massachusetts based non-profit.

Link to Libraries hosted their signature fundraising event at the Basketball Hall of Fame. This year’s celebration marked the donation of their one millionth book to a child and school in need.

The presentation of the book was to representatives from Springfield’s Warner school, the first school to receive books from Link to Libraries when it was founded back in 2008.

President, Lauren Flynn tells 22News, “Our whole mission is to get books into hands of kids and schools who needs them, we sponsor schools, we have volunteer readers in classrooms and through those programs we give away books all the time to help kids build home libraries and to help stock school libraries.”

The money raised Thursday evening from ticket sales and auction items will allow Link to Libraries to purchase books for schools and children in need, expand programming, and sustain and grow the organization to meet the increasing demand for their services.