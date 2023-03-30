SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at the Milton Bradley Elementary School in Springfield had a special visitor Thursday afternoon. The students were getting ready to show what they know in the upcoming MCAS tests.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno provided some encouragement to students at the Mulberry Street school at a Link to Libraries sponsored event. The mayor read the students a book about taking a test and spoke to them about overcoming their jitters.

“I get butterflies in my stomach too, and I told them you are going to be a little nervous before the test, but transfer those butterflies in your stomach to adrenaline. I know you can, and will do it. You know what you know, and you can prove it on on the MCAS test that you take,” expressed Sarno.

Students were in high spirits; cheering and waving creative handmade signs covered in colorful words of encouragement. Principal Kristen Hughes also gave a student an award for outstanding performance on last year’s MCAS test.

Link to Libraries has given out more than one million books, many to Springfield public schools.