SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local non-profit, Link to Libraries are donating their 1,000,000th book to a child and school in need at their signature biennial fundraising event on Thursday, May 4 at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The fundraising event recognizes the power of books to change young lives, with this years theme, “A Million Books. A Million Opportunities.” The presentation of the 1,000,000th book will be given to representatives from Springfield’s Warner School, the first school that received books from Link to Libraries in 2008. According to the non-profit, attendees will enjoy cocktails, dinner, a silent auction and the opportunity to network with others who believe deeply in the power of reading and in creating brighter futures for children in need in our community.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating this huge milestone along with our volunteers, sponsors,

donors, friends and families,” says Laurie Flynn, Links to Libraries President & Chief Executive Officer. “For fifteen years, Link to Libraries has worked tirelessly to provide free books and programming to children and schools in need across Western Massachusetts. While we are proud to have touched the lives of so many, we are challenged by the ever-increasing need in our communities. With 71% of third graders in the districts we serve reading below grade level standards, the need for Link to Libraries is greater than ever. Rest assured, funds raised at this event will be used to purchase books for the children and schools in our community who need them most. Books build brighter futures.”

Link to Libraries is the largest regional distributor of books to underserved youth in western Massachusetts, providing new books to children, many who have never owned a book before, and enabling them to begin building a library at home. Funds raised from Thursday’s event through ticket sales and auction items will go directly to books for schools and children in need, programming, and to help sustain and grow the organization to meet the increasing demand for services.

Information, hours and tickets for “A Million Books. A Million Possibilities.” can be found on their website.