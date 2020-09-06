Lions Club collection drive sees hundreds of donations

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Lions club members accepted donations of school supplies on Saturday and Sunday at the Geissler’s Supermarket parking lot of Suffield street.

People generiously dropped off a variety of supplies that children will need.

Lions club members are gratified by the level of giving, especially during these uncertain times when so many face financial hardship.

The Lions Club will now come up with the logistics for distributing the donated backpacks, pencils, and other necessary back to school items.