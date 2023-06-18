WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents around West Springfield can celebrate Father’s Day and support their community with an annual Father’s Day Breakfast Sunday morning.

The West Springfield Lions Club hosts their Ed Smart Pancake Breakfast to raise money for scholarships and other community programs.

The event’s namesake, Ed Smart, is also honored through this tradition as he was a longtime lions club member.

The breakfast will be held at the Eastern States Exposition from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.