Liquor store businesses get a boost this St. Patrick’s Day with bars closed

Hampden County

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – St. Patrick’s Day is usually one of the busiest nights of the year for local bars, however, this year none are allowed to be open sending people to liquor stores instead.

Thousands will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at home this year bringing liquor stores big business.

Greg Demberski, owner of Rotary Liquors in West Springfield, told 22News the store has been busier than usual all week, but there are some business owners who aren’t so lucky.

“Well it benefits us but again we feel like it’s coming from somewhere else for sure and we feel that all the other small businesses are definitely hurting,” said Demberski.

Rotary Liquors is still operating at normal business owners for the time being.

