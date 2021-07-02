Liquor stores busy ahead of July 4th weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a busy day Friday for liquor stores in western Massachusetts, as people stocked up for the holiday weekend.

Liquor sales have been up nationally since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, during the first seven weeks of the pandemic, alcohol sales increased by 54 percent. 22News spoke with the owner of Bertelli’s Liquor Mart in West Springfield about the influx of customers for the holiday.

“Overall it’s been very good,” said Jay Passerini. “I wasn’t expecting such good business today, with the rain and the weather, but it’s been very brisk. Instead of the picnics, I think people are starting to go home and have a drink at home.”

You must be 21-years or older to purchase alcohol in Massachusetts.